Federal government tried to track down person who leaked info on Omar Khadr settlement

According to sources, the federal government utilized six departments to try and track down the individual who leaked the $10.5 million settlement with convicted terrorist Omar Khadr to the public.

The settlement was reported on July 3, 2017 through the Globe and Mail, the same source which leaked the SNC-Lavalin story.

According to the Globe, their purported source was an unnamed “federal insider”.

According to documents, the Privy Council Office was still searching for the whistle-blower months after the settlement was reported to the media.

After the leak six government departments were labeled as potential sources and the federal government asked each of them to conduct an investigation into who the potential culprit was.

“The facts gathered in this review were shared with (Privy Council Office) which confirmed on September 15, 2017, that the PSPC is no longer within the scope of the review into this matter,” read a report on the matter. “PCO continues to move with other Departements (sic) in its attempt to identify the source of the leak.”

The government settled with Khadr after he filed a $20 million suit over alleged human rights abuses after his internment in Guantanamo Bay.

After coming into power, Prime Minister Justin Trudeua settled with the convicted murderer and suggested that it was the “best option” for Canada.