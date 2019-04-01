Canadian News

Filibuster Part Two: Conservatives try to force government’s hand on SNC-Lavalin

Conservative MP and finance critic Pierre Poilievre vowed “to speak for hours and hours on end” in the House of Commons this week to force the government’s hand in the SNC-Lavalin affair, setting the stage for a second budget-related filibuster in a month.
Conservative MP and finance critic Pierre Poilievre vowed “to speak for hours and hours on end” in the House of Commons this week to force the government’s hand in the SNC-Lavalin affair, setting the stage for a second budget-related filibuster in a month.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Conservative MP and finance critic Pierre Poilievre vowed “to speak for hours and hours on end” in the House of Commons this week to force the government’s hand in the SNC-Lavalin affair, setting the stage for a second budget-related filibuster in a month.

“I will be doing a marathon speech demanding the government end its cover up of the SNC-Lavalin scandal,” said Poilievre, who wants parliament to reopen its investigation. “The explosive revelations we witnessed on Friday … show that Jody Wilson-Raybould was telling the truth and Justin Trudeau was not.”

Last Friday the Justice committee released a recorded phone call between former Attorney General Wilson-Raybould and the nation’s top bureaucrat, Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick. Both are at the centre of allegations she was politically pressured to divert SNC-Lavalin’s trial for bribery and corruption charges.

The tense 17-minute conversation was taped and provided as supplementary evidence by Wilson-Raybould and appears to vindicate her testimony at the committee in February: that she was inappropriately pressured to interfere in the public prosecutor’s case against the Québec construction firm.

“We now need to hear from all the players,” said Poilievre. “All those who interfered with the attorney general in an attempt to stop the criminal trial into SNC-Lavalin’s fraud and bribery charges.”

Of key figures implicated by Wilson-Raybould for political interference in the matter, the Justice committee heard from just Wernick and Prime Minister Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts’, before its Liberal majority shut down the probe on March 19.

But the former attorney general has also alleged Finance Minister Bill Morneau, his chief-of-staff Ben Chin, Trudeau’s senior advisor Mathieu Bouchard and even Trudeau himself, suggested favourable treatment of SNC-Lavalin was crucial for election success; particularly Québec’s provincial election the Liberals lost in October, and the looming federal election this year.

Trudeau’s chief of staff Katie Telford is also alleged to have said she did not want to “debate legalities” and she would line up “all kinds of people” to write Op Eds supportive of Wilson-Raybould, if she went along with the plan.

However, Trudeau has maintained his former attorney general “saw it differently” and any overtures by him or others in his circle were about saving 9000 SNC-Lavalin jobs, purportedly at risk during a protracted trial and possible conviction. If SNC-Lavalin is found guilty of the charges, it would face a 10-year bidding ban on federal contracts.

Both Butts and Wernick have since resigned over the affair, as well as Wilson-Raybould, who resigned from cabinet in February and former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott, who  resigned at the beginning of March in solidarity with her colleague, noting she had “lost confidence” in the government.

Poilievre’s filibuster gambit, which resumed around 4:15pm this afternoon, utilizes parliament’s standing rules providing the Opposition unlimited time to respond to a new budget which Morneau tabled two weeks ago. Budget debate in the Commons is scheduled for four days and Poilievre must yield the floor to daily question periods, private members’ business and end his speech each day at the close of scheduled House business.

“Conservatives will put forward a list of witnesses, all of whom have been implicated in some way,” Poilievre told reporters shortly before noon and the start of his filibuster. “We want the government to agree that all those witnesses come before a parliamentary committee for questioning and when they agree to that, I’ll stop speaking.”

A 30-hour budget filibuster that occured barely two weeks ago – a line-by-line supplementary spending vote on the 2018 budget – was triggered by Conservatives after Liberal MPs voted down a motion to allow Wilson-Raybould more testimony time at the Justice committee.

Canadian News
News
Gerald Butts
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected