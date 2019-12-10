First all-electric commercial plane successfully flies in B.C.

The world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft has successfully managed to take flight in British Columbia.
According to Vancouver based Harbour Air, their commercial seaplane with a 750 horsepower all-electric magni500 propulsion system and lithium-ion batteries that were also used on the International Space Station managed to take flight on the Fraser River Tuesday morning.
The flight lasted for three minutes before returning to the launching area.
The successful flight is expected to be the beginning of a two-year process to get the e-plane certified for full commercial use.