First all-electric commercial plane successfully flies in B.C.

The world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft has successfully managed to take flight in British Columbia.

The world’s first electric seaplane! https://t.co/YBOIAQJIKP — Harbour Air Seaplanes (@HarbourAirLtd) December 10, 2019

According to Vancouver based Harbour Air, their commercial seaplane with a 750 horsepower all-electric magni500 propulsion system and lithium-ion batteries that were also used on the International Space Station managed to take flight on the Fraser River Tuesday morning.

The flight lasted for three minutes before returning to the launching area.

Today, we made history. Launching the world’s first electric commercial aircraft retrofitted with a 750 horsepower all-electric magni500 propulsion system. Thank you to our amazing maintenance team and our partners at @MagniX for all your efforts! Together, we did it! 👏 #ePlane pic.twitter.com/Rhw35BRnqB — Harbour Air Seaplanes (@HarbourAirLtd) December 10, 2019

The successful flight is expected to be the beginning of a two-year process to get the e-plane certified for full commercial use.