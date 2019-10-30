First Nation in Labrador declares suicide crisis

The Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in Labrador has declared a suicide crisis following 10 suicide attempts within a week.

Chief Eugene Hart, in a statement on social media, said the attempts followed the death of a young woman over the weekend, according to CTV.

He said that his community of 1,300 people has also been struggling with more than a dozen other deaths in recent months, all of them from natural causes.

“We feel the pain that is being felt in our community and hope to find a way forward to heal together,” Hart’s statement read.

He said there are not enough adequate resources to address the grief.

On Tuesday, he said that he reached out to the premier’s office, the RCMP and other organizations. He confirmed that short-term support programming would be set up at three locations in the Nation.

“These short-term solutions will allow us to work to establish longer-term services that can provide necessary supports in our community.”