First there was the war on drugs, then on terror: meet Elizabeth May’s new war on reality

More than a decade ago, the late-conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer wrote that the “intellectual left” would find its salvation after communism’s death through radical environmentalism.

“Green” would become the new “Red”, so to speak.

“Environmentalists are Gaia’s priests, instructing us in her proper service and casting out those who refuse to genuflect,” Krauthammer wrote in a most prescient 2008 column.

“Having proclaimed the ultimate commandment — carbon chastity — they are preparing the supporting canonical legislation that will tell you how much you can travel, what kind of light you will read by, and at what temperature you may set your bedroom thermostat.”

Krauthammer’s prediction was not far from our current state of affairs, in which the federal government in Ottawa pretends that cutting 30 percent from Canada’s infinitesimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions (just 1.6 percent), will have any discernible effect on climate.

Taken with dire predictions by United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — that if emissions aren’t substantially suppressed, life, as we know it on Earth, will be finished – it was only a matter of time before some politician, somewhere declared war on carbon, or rather the cheap, but evil energy (fossil fuels) that produces it.

Enter Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who not only likened our struggle against climate change and its purportedly driving anthropogenic cause to be on par with slugging it out with Hitler, but cast herself in the starring role.

Beginning Wednesday in Vancouver, and quite probably heading to an urban public space near you before the October 21st federal election, was May flogging her Green Party’s voting box (office) gambit, Mission: Possible – The Green Party Action Plan.

According to May and her party, it will deploy a classic Winston Churchill-meets-FDR, battle-for-mankind strategy.

“Mission: Possible is less about the original New Deal, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s massive public works program to lift post-Depression America out of poverty, and more about Churchill’s courageous World War II campaign to defeat fascism,” Mission: Possible’s script reads.

“It places Canada on something equivalent to a war footing to ensure the security of our economy, our children and their children – our future. It is a call for ‘all hands on deck.’”

Presumably, May will fight these carbon emissions on the beaches and in the towns, and so forth, not by running into Nazi-machine gunfire as young Canadian men did at Normandy, but by taxing the bejesus out of our home heating fuel and gasoline before ultimately outlawing their usage altogether by 2050.

UPDATE: May has since fast-tracked her delusion on Twitter – no word on how it will alter her ultimate Mission: Possible battle plans.

This is what we're up against. If humanity doesn't transition off fossil fuels (before the next election) the earth will heat to unsafe levels and there will be climate catastrophe. https://t.co/stutip23IY — Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) August 9, 2019

For all of those out-of-work energy sector workers that will result from May’s great leap forward/Churchillian war on climate, she’s got them covered with skills retraining for jobs in “the new Green economy”.

“It’s do or die,” Mission: Possible declares.

The plan also names “social justice” as its number one “core value” impetus for taking such drastic action, and nothing quite says “social justice” like killing tens of thousands of jobs or jacking up the cost of heating one’s home. But in times of war, sacrifices that must be made.

Barely 100 years ago, “social justice” was the cry of the proletariat – in a future dictated by May’s Green Party agenda, “social justice” would likely resemble the plebeians of tomorrow reduced to an “equitable” level of grinding, energy poverty.

But fear not. This war against climate change and its concomitant war for social justice, will be directed by top men and women chosen to serve on May’s “all-party inner cabinet” that would, of course, put her on the proper “war” footing.

“Modelled on the war cabinets of Mackenzie King and Winston Churchill, parties will work together to ensure that climate is no longer treated like a political football,” the Mission: Possible script continues.

May also intends to light a match to Canadian statecraft, and even our own self-defence capabilities by “cancel(ing) the purchase of F35s and buy more water bombers to protect communities from forest fires.”

No mention is made whether these new water bombers could be fitted with M2 50 calibre, or better machine guns, missiles or even green energy torpedoes in case an actual war breaks out.

Fracking will also be a distant memory under Mission: Possible, as will all foreign oil imports; combustion engine cars (2030) and then fossil fuel itself by 2050.

The sardonic post-grad ‘pay your fees, get your Bs’ wit would also be replaced with something akin to ‘plant some trees, get your PhDs’, if a Prime Minister May enacts additional Mission: Possible edicts, for example:

“To engage every municipality and community organization, as well as every school and university to step up and plant trees, install solar panels, heat pumps, assist in retrofitting buildings to maximize energy efficiency.”

And finally, there will be no need to even work at all in May’s great green Shangri-La, as her Mission: Possible plan will provide a “guaranteed livable income by 2030”.

Back in 1989, the United Nations promised climate upheaval of Biblical proportions by year 2000 if global warming was not checked. Thirty years later, the soothsaying and hysteria continue and have only heightened the desire of some politicians to control our lives for a package of half-truths and play-acting.