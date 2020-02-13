Culture

Fitbit and Starbucks feel the wrath of rabid social justice warriors

Culture is truly confused if we think that corporate affirmation of our true selves is the kind of validation young people need.
Culture is truly confused if we think that corporate affirmation of our true selves is the kind of validation young people need.
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
3 mins read

Corporate marketing execs clamour to catch the next big trend and run with it. They want to sell an image, a lifestyle, and look compassionate and caring while they do it. That’s what makes Fitbit’s latest move so surprising, and Starbucks’ approach so predictable.

Fitness tracker Fitbit’s failure to fabricate gender categories for nonbinary females using the “female health tracker” engendered a freakout from Twitter user Lilo the Autistic Queer. She wanted the app to facilitate period tracking but didn’t fancy claiming femaleness to do it.

While Lilo is AFAB, otherwise known as “assigned female at birth,” or, simply, female, they (per pronouns in bio) consider themselves non-binary, meaning that they do not subscribe to the application of stereotypes on their person. They would like Fitbit to make this change to accommodate them.

Fitbit, however, declined.

Although one of the Developer Advocates did get the message, and promised to pass the request to erase women along to the menstrual health team.

The gender-critical set pushed back, saying that women should not be eliminated from the concept of menstruation. After all, menstruation is a function of the female reproductive system, without which, there would be no menstruation. Fitbit is a fitness tracker that primarily appeals to females.

Fitbit will just be the latest corporate entity to get swept up into this fiction that biological sex doesn’t exist and that we can choose our own gender. But Fitbit should beware that simply acquiescing to the gender-based demands doesn’t result in smooth sailing along a sexless sea.

Starbucks has also jumped into the gender identity fray. They launched an ad that shows a young person who is called Jemma by everyone, much to this person’s dismay (pronouns were not disclosed in the ad), until Jemma walks into a Starbucks, orders a coffee, and is asked their name. When they reply James, it is with relief, the idea being that James is the true name, and Jemma is a lie.

The ad was roundly loved on trans twitter, with users sharing their first time using their new names at Starbucks, and the joy it gave them to be recognized by barista and coffee giant alike. The ad is part of a partnership with Mermaids, a U.K. organization that advocates for transing youth. In further support, Starbucks will be selling limited-edition mermaid cookies to raise money for the group.

Of course, Starbucks employees have their own quibbles with their corporate trans advocacy. Namely, that the ad is a dishonest representation of Starbucks actual actions with regard to trans on the employment side. Buzzfeed News reports that trans employees have trouble with obtaining gender affirming surgeries, using their chosen as opposed to legal name on employment and payroll records and being outed as trans.

One Starbucks barista took to Twitter to out the hypocrisy of the marketing team going all-in on trans while leaving the shift managers in the dust.

Starbucks gave trans inclusion a shot in media, even winning the Diversity in Advertising Award for 2019, but no matter how inclusive they strive to be, it won’t be enough. Fitbit didn’t even try, and the only difference is they didn’t win an award for it.

Culture is truly confused if we think that corporate affirmation of our true selves is the kind of validation young people need. The truth is that there is no salvation in corporate marketing. We should not be striving to have major multinationals giving us deep and meaningful insight into our true selves. The Madison Avenue ad men of yore didn’t know us. They were wrong when they told us what expectations of masculinity and femininity we needed to meet. And the marketing folx are wrong now, they don’t care about the kids, they just want to sell them stuff, and they don’t care how they do it, they just pretend they do.

Culture
Opinion
Social Justice
Woke
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations