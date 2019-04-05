Opinion

Five ways the Liberals could interfere in the 2019 election

While the Liberals concern themselves with the conspiracy of foreign election interference, seeing Russian bots behind every corner, Canadians should really be worried with how the federal government might stack the 2019 election in their favour.
While the Liberals concern themselves with the conspiracy of foreign election interference, seeing Russian bots behind every corner, Canadians should really be worried with how the federal government might stack the 2019 election in their favour.
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
2 mins read

While the Liberals concern themselves with the conspiracy of foreign election interference, seeing Russian bots behind every corner, Canadians should really be worried with how the federal government might stack the 2019 election in their favour.

Here are five methods Canadians should pay attention to that might enable the Liberals to sway the upcoming election in their favour.

Influencing the parameters of the leaders’ debates

For the first time in Canadian history, the Liberal government is introducing a panel that will be in charge of organizing the two leaders’ debates of 2019.

While the Liberals maintain the Leaders’ Debates Commission to be politically “independent”, critics have already pointed out some of the panel’s appointments which include former Governor General David Johnston, and CBC executive Michel Cormier.

“Essentially what this is doing, this is silencing Canadians,” said Stephanie Kusie, former opposition critic of Democratic Institutions, claiming that the commission is an attempt to limit the scope of the debate.

Censoring independent media as “fake news”

As part of its plan to combat “foreign interference”, the Liberals are spending $7 million on a panel of “fact-checkers” intended on monitoring online news.

While the panel will pay exclusive attention to alternative news sources, government approved mainstream media will be left off the hook for spreading patent falsehoods like the “hijab hoax”.

Employing handpicked column writers to sway public opinion

One of the most startling realizations to come out of the SNC-Lavalin scandal was Justin Trudeau’s Chief of Staff, Katie Telford, admitting to the fact that the Liberals are willing to employ go-to column writers to sway the public opinion in their favour.

“If Jody is nervous, we would, of course, line up all kinds of people to write op-eds saying that what she is doing is proper,” Telford told Wilson-Raybould’s chief of staff.

If the Liberals are willing to have handpicked op-ed writers spin their mistakes favourably imagine the kind of media manipulation they would employ to win an election?

Financially pressuring mainstream media

While the Liberals allege that the $595 million media bailout will be handed out indiscriminately and without any strings attached, it is difficult to see how such a sum might at least warm up some struggling legacy media companies to the federal Liberals.

Considering the Liberals tendency towards political interference it is entirely within the realm of reason that the fund will guarantee them some favourable coverage during the 2019 election.

Creating a list of “government approved” news sources

Hidden away in the 2019 Liberal budget is a stipulation that would have the government determine what is a “Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization” (QCJO) in order to access desperately needed government funds.

The organizations will be determined by a Liberal-appointed panel and will be granted certain tax credits if approved.

“We’ve heard from some of the most respected members of the craft who are  opposed, and highly critical of government getting involved in this  sort of direct subsidy to what is supposed to be an independent estate,” said Conservative MP Peter Kent on the initiative.

While the original purpose of the list is to pick media companies which would benefit from Liberal generosity, the Liberals intend on publishing their list of “qualified” new organizations on the Government of Canada website.

It doesn’t require a stretch of the imagination to see how such a list might be used in the future as reference to disqualify other independent news sources as illegitimate.

Opinion
Liberals
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature