Ford government to tie university funding to “performance outcomes”

Ontario universities are about to see a serious shake-up when it comes to how they receive funding. According to the Ford government’s recent budget and the Minister involved on the file, performance standards will shift over the next five years.

Universities will, in turn, see the performance factor in their funding moving from 1.4 per cent to 60 per cent.

According to Training, Colleges and Universities Minister Merrilee Fullerton, universities and colleges will both be checked based on the following criteria:

Student graduation rate

Experiential learning opportunities

Graduate earnings

Graduate employment

Skills and competencies

What do you think about the government’s recent announcement?

Join the conversation by commenting below!