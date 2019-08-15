Four-year-old Canadian boy dies after being crushed by swing set

According to Global, a four-year-old boy has passed away after being crushed by a collapsing swing set.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy’s death was confirmed at a hospital in Sherbrooke.

While the case is horrific, it is by no means the only time this has occurred.

In 2015 for example, a girl in Arizona was killed when her swing set collapsed into a pool.