Canadian News

Freeland torques terror threats for political points

Bouquets from establishment media through her tenure as foreign affairs minister has made Chrystia Freeland thin-skinned to criticism.
Bouquets from establishment media through her tenure as foreign affairs minister has made Chrystia Freeland thin-skinned to criticism.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Bouquets from establishment media through her tenure as foreign affairs minister has made Chrystia Freeland thin-skinned to criticism.

On rare occasions she receives it, like at Tuesday’s Senate committee appearance, rather than yielding to a difference of opinion and returning to statecraft – minister of foreign affairs’ job description – the woman named ‘diplomat of the year’ by Foreign Policy magazine took her beef to social media instead.

In an edited clip she posted to Twitter, Québec Conservative Senator Leo Housakos appears incredulous there could ever be a politician in Canada “who believes that white supremacy is a threat to our way of life in Canada, to our communities, to our democracy.”

His remarks are the tail end of a broader disagreement Housakos articulated about relative threats, taken alongside the spate of Islamic terrorism over the previous two decades – terrorism so ferocious and severe it required marshalling Canadian military expeditions to combat it.

That little more than a week ago Freeland told the United Nations “neo-nazis, white supremacists, incels, and radical anti-globalists” threatened the civilized world, her position was fair game for a member of the Senate’s foreign affairs committee.

Listen to her UN statement by clicking here.

Freeland’s truncated Twitter clip of the entire exchange shows she heartily doubled down on her UN statement only hours after David Vigneault, director of CSIS, finished telling the Senate’s national security committee that Islamic terrorist groups remain the central threat having “caused the most significant deaths recently”.

Canada’s top spy also told senators that CSIS was working with RCMP and others to track 300 Canadians believed to have left to fight for ISIS, but other Islamic terror groups including Hezbollah and Al Shabaab; 90 of whom are believed to be back in the country.

Vigneault did say “ultra-right-wing extremists” occupy “more and more” of agency resources, yet in that vein he referenced the Richmond Hill ‘incel’ who killed ten with a rental van by employing techniques associated with other Islamic terror attacks in Europe: “which is to use a vehicle to kill as many people as you can.”

But all of this was buried under the media-fed, political bunfight Freeland instigated by taking a 1:36 minute slice of an hour’s worth of questioning, to suggest Housakos – the son of Greek immigrants – is proof Conservatives are in denial about, or even in bed with far-right racists who would threaten our security and democracy.

In isolation, it is on par with Conservative and Liberal MPs arguing a fortnight previous on the subject of which party is worse at doing feminism.

Given other pressing issues for Freeland, including two Canadians in Chinese custody, extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, China’s canola blockade, Russian aggression in Ukraine and OECD’s ‘monitoring’ of the SNC-Lavalin imbroglio (topic of Housakos’ first question during the roundtable affair), winning an argument over nascent terror threats ranks less than urgent.

Senator Raynell Andreychuk chairs of the Senate Foreign Affairs committee and also engaged in a disagreement with Freeland, an albeit less publicized exchange.

“I hope that we’re not saying extremism is one definition,” Andreychuk told Freeland at the end of the minister’s appearance. “We are being bombarded from cyberspace. We are thinking we have had allies and finding out we don’t have the same allies. Countries are changing.”

The Conservative senator from Saskatchewan took particular issue with Freeland’s outlook on Russia’s annexation of Crimea in Ukraine, that the minister described as the first time Russia retook former possessions “since the Second World War”.

“I do want to correct you on Ukraine and to the east. It isn’t just one fact that changes,” Andreychuk said before Freeland left, refusing to engage media on her way out the door.

“Remember the Baltics that we abandoned. Remember the fact that Georgia was invaded. It is an incremental thing, and then we come to a consensus that we say enough is enough.”

Andreychuk also addressed deteriorating relations with China in the wake of Wanzhou’s arrest and extradition proceedings, further tested by an embargo on Canadian canola seed for alleged pest contamination on a product whose export to China is valued at $2.7 billion annually.

“It’s the same thing with China,” said Andreychuk. “It’s been incremental. We’ve overlooked, we’ve forewarned and we’ve been shocked. There comes a point to act. The canola crisis is hitting now.”

Canadian News
News
Chrystia Freeland
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected