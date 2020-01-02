Global News readers vote Donald Trump ‘person of the decade’

Canada’s Global News recently ran a poll before the new year asking who the ‘person of the decade’ was. Overwhelmingly, Donald Trump was the answer, raking in almost 72% of the 47,605 votes.

Wow! 72% of 47K viewers on MSM Canadian national news channel, @globalnews voted for @POTUS Donald Trump as “Person of the Decade”. @GretaThunberg got 9%. Trump is more popular in Canada than our own child Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. https://t.co/RuakPm71gj — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) January 2, 2020

Human rights activist Malala came in second with 13.3 percent of the vote. Greta Thunberg came in third with 8.9 percent, and bringing up the rear was Mark Zuckerberg with 6.2 percent.

The original question was: “Who do you think deserves the title of ‘person of the decade’?”

To Global’s credit, the poll has remained up: