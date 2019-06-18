Globe and Mail journalist calls Maxime Bernier and the PPC “gross”

A tweet released by Maxime Bernier shows a journalist calling him and his party “gross” on email.

We sent a media advisory for a campaign event in Toronto this Friday and we got this answer from a @globeandmail “journalist.”



This is the state of journalism in 2019. pic.twitter.com/tQadRltQec — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) June 18, 2019

The comment by Globe and Mail journalist Denise Balkissoon was in response to Bernier sending a media advisory for the introduction of his PPC Toronto candidates.

Bernier expressed his dismay on twitter and pointed out the bias present within mainstream media.

In the email, Bernier mentions that he will be in Toronto on June 21 to reveal the PPC candidates for the area.

What do you think about the response? Does is it show unfair bias from a mainstream news organization?

