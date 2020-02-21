GOOD GRIEF: Now Snoopy is racist according to Twitter

And then they came for Peanuts. Earlier today @Snoopy, the official Peanuts Twitter account, tweeted out an image in celebration of friendship. It featured Peanuts characters Charlie Brown and Franklin. The tweet read: “You are one of the best people I know” and the caption on the image read: “You are one of the good ones.”

But, because Twitter is Twitter, unhinged, woke people deemed the tweet racist. The assumption among the social justice-obsessed zombies was that the caption “you’re one of the good ones” meant “you’re one of the good black people.”

HIRE MORE SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGERS + GRAPHIC DESIGNERS OF COLOR AND YOU WON’T ACCIDENTALLY MAKE CHARLIE BROWN AND SNOOPY COMMIT A RACIST MICRO-AGGRESSION 🗣 — (Like The Planet) Mars (@MarsinCharge) February 21, 2020

Aht aht! @Snoopy what made you even think this was even ok to create? pic.twitter.com/GwE5D9xv29 — Formerly “KPSWORLD” / IG @KPholla12 (@Kpholla12) February 21, 2020

The Twitter backlash was swift and “virtuous,” leading @Snoopy to delete the tweet even though there was absolutely no reason to do so: “Earlier today a tweet from this account, featuring an image of two friends, was misinterpreted. As this was not the intended message of the post, it has been deleted so as not to perpetuate an inaccurate interpretation. The post was meant as a celebration of friendship.”

Earlier today a tweet from this account, featuring an image of two friends, was misinterpreted. As this was not the intended message of the post, it has been deleted so as not to perpetuate an inaccurate interpretation. The post was meant as a celebration of friendship. — PEANUTS (@Snoopy) February 21, 2020

Of course, it goes without saying that the woke interpretation of the tweet and subsequent outrage were completely wrong.

How on earth can anyone find Peanuts racist? pic.twitter.com/ajY7hnJnCc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 22, 2020

As is often the case these days, progressive ideologues had to conjure up an instance of racism out of nothing in order to have something to oppose.