Google Stadia users now can claim four free games

Get ready Stadia gamers, you now have access to two more free games as a part of your Stadia Pro membership.

Stadia Founder and Premiere users now have access to Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 Platinum edition for free.

If you previously purchased either game before the claiming period, you can request a refund.

Our Stadia Pro lineup keeps on growing! Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 are both coming to Stadia Pro in December. Just log-in & redeem them at no additional charge with Stadia Pro.



Check out our blog for additional details → https://t.co/dNveExnzuw pic.twitter.com/9L8K6NWaxj — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 26, 2019

The December addition doubles Stadia’s current Pro benefits from just Destiny 2 and Samurai Showdown.

Google Stadia was launched at a price of $169(CAD) and an additional $10 per month charge through PRO subscription to play the games in 4K resolution.

All Stadia’s currently sold, including both the Premiere and Founders’ editions include three months of Stadia Pro as a part of the purchase.