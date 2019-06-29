Google’s third undersea internet cable will link Africa and Europe

Google has officially announced its third undersea internet cable project which will connect Africa and Europe through Portugal.

The company is also building multiple “branching units” into the system, which will allow it to expand into other countries in the region such as Nigeria in the near future.

According to Venture Beat, “Google has enlisted Alcatel Submarine Networks to build the cable.”

The cable is currently planned to run from the African coast to South Africa, with the Portugal-to-South Africa section being completed by 2021.

Google has previously built the Dunant and Curie private cable networks, and has 14 undersea cable investments globally.

You can read more about the plan directly on Google’s blog here.