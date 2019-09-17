Green candidate in Guelph turns out to be 9/11 truther

Tweets have emerged that show the Green Party candidate for Guelph, Steve Dyck, as a 9/11 truther.

“Truther” is a slang term for those who dispute the official version of events that occurred in the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center.

Dyck has written his own posts and shared some content from infamous 9/11 truther pages.

His own posts have been mostly deleted from Facebook.

This isn’t the first time Elizabeth May’s party has had to face the issue of a problematic candidate.

Previously Green MP Paul Manly appeared on podcasts to denounce the “corporate media coverage” of 9/11.

He has officially denied this.

In 2014, Elizabeth May put forward a petition in parliament. It called for Canada “to conduct a parliamentary review into the events that occurred in the United States on September 11.”

She, however, distanced herself from its contents on Twitter.

“I do not agree with petition,” she said. “It is an obligation of an MP to present every petition submitted to them.”