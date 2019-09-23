Green Party’s marijuana proposal gets basic facts wrong

The Green Party appears to have put forward multiple proposals that ignore the basics of Canada’s marijuana industry and the laws that govern it.

According to Global News, the party’s mistakes include a promise to reduce the federal price on the minimum price of marijuana, remove requirements for plastic packaging, and allow outdoor growing.

While all of this sounds good, none of it makes real sense as a campaign promise.

Canada does not set a federal minimum price, we just have a sales tax.

Furthermore, there is no rule requiring plastic packaging and outdoor growing operations are not just legal, they are already on the way.

Outside of these mistakes, the party has grabbed media headlines through their promise to decriminalize all drugs in order to combat the opioid crises.