Green platform bans all new pipelines, gas operations, and coal

The Green Party announced its platform earlier today, and it includes a total ban on many energy projects.

Surging in the polls, The Green Party has unveiled its “fully-costed” platform, and it includes a swath of potentially election changing promises.

According to party leader Elizabeth May, every single aspect of the platform is viewed through a climate crises lens.

The platform currently aims to ban all new oil and gas projects, including pipelines. It will also ban coal, with the overall aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 60 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

While ensuring no new oil, gas or coal projects develop in Canada, the party also promises to introduce pharmacare, eliminating tuition fees, and lowering the federally set price on marijuana.

The party plans to raise the corporate tax rate for larger businesses to 21%, create a tax on every single financial transaction, go after offshore money, and target internet businesses such as Facebook and Airbnb.

Her party will also remove the first-past-the-post election system Canada currently uses and will place an emphasis on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, including the implementation of calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.