GRETA ALBERTA BOUND: Thunberg likely going to sermonize against oil sands

Climate activists’ and eco-radical doomsday cultists’ young idol Greta Thunberg announced on Saturday night she is heading to Alberta.

Heading north again. Now follows a few days of well needed rest while enjoying the spectacular nature of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Then on to Alberta, Canada! #slowtravel pic.twitter.com/iTfyF9ROCb — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 13, 2019

Last month she attended the Montreal climate march, speaking to throngs of hundreds of thousands of people concerned with global warming, many believing it poses an existential crisis to humanity in the next few years.

During her last visit to Canada, she criticized Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, calling him out for “not doing enough.”

Currently, Thunberg is travelling in the U.S.—in a Tesla Model 3, The Terminator star and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger leant to her—to spread her message of youth rising up to demand politicians pass legislation to reduce carbon emissions more drastically with targets aiming to eventually reduce carbon emissions to zero. She is also asking other Swedish children to join her in her school strike until their goals are met in her country.

Many supporters and followers of Thunberg are peacefully protesting, but some in the climate change activist movement have become more fervent and bizarre in their behaviour. Some Extinction Rebellion protesters have superglued themselves to buildings and bridges, crashed airports in attempts to stop flights, blocked traffic, and, most recently, literally shoved their heads into the sand.

Climate change activists are literally burying their heads in the sand. Truly powerful stuff. pic.twitter.com/olK6OhqqdB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 13, 2019

Although it’s unclear what day Thunberg will arrive in Alberta, she said she will spend the next few days “#slowtravel[ling]” north through Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

It’s also unclear who Thunberg will be meeting within Alberta, but some have speculated it will be with left-wing politicians such as former NDP premier Rachel Notley and Calgary’s mayor Naheed Nenshi, although what overall reception she will receive is unclear from a province that overwhelmingly embraces the oil industry as its and Canada’s economic engine.

Thunberg has not just been an inspiration for climate activists, but has also become a role model for Canadian children with Autism and other Autistic children around the world. She said she sees her Asperger’s as a “superpower” which helps her have an incredible focus in her fight against climate change.