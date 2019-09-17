Greta Thunberg abruptly cancels Quebec speech

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish 16-year-old climate change activist who rose to stardom after her speech to Swedish parliament, has cancelled her plan to speak at Quebec’s National Assembly on September 27th. She crossed the Atlantic earlier last month, to make up for the 15-day boat journey across the Atlantic.

The young activist made the decision due to the pollution generated by air travel. Thunberg made this trip in preparation for the ONU Climate Summit on September 23rd which she will be attending in addition to multiple other speaking engagements.

The assembly’s president François Paradis said that Thunberg’s team sent a message informing the National Assembly stating that Thunberg was “honoured” to be invited but was unfortunately too busy to come according to the Le Journal de Quebec.

She was invited last week by Paradis to give a speech at the Assembly during her time in Montreal on September 27th. It is currently unknown if she will still be participating in the march for climate change in Montreal which she earlier announced she would be attending on the 9th.