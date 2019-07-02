GTA temperature projected to feel like nearly 40°C this weekend

Sunshine and lollipops are coming to Toronto this week as the Weather Network’s projections predict that temperatures will climb to 29C on Friday but will feel like 38C.

It’s gearing up to be a hot one all week, remaining mainly sunny; so, you might want to plan ahead for a nice trip to the Toronto Islands or Algonquin Park to find some shade.

With that said, unfortunately the summer of storms isn’t quite over, as forecasts show high chances of thunderstorms following the heat on Friday, with things settling down by Saturday.