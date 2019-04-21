Hamilton man gives Justin Trudeau the middle-finger

While serving lunches to the hungry on Good Friday at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, one man decided it was a good opportunity to give the Prime Minister the middle-finger.

According to HamiltonNews, one man out of a crowd of 400 raised his middle-finger defiantly at Trudeau.

“I’ve been waiting to do that to you,” said the disgruntled event-goer.

Trudeau responded by shouting: “Happy Easter!”

According to the church’s website, the free lunch was a part of their De Mazenod Door outreach program intended on feeding the poor and hungry.

