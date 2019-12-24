Hockey Night in Canada ratings plummet since Don Cherry’s firing

According to a new report from the Toronto Sun’s Brian Lilley, the ratings for Hockey Night in Canada have declined sharply since the firing of Canadian icon Don Cherry.

Lilley writes, “in the two weeks following Cherry’s dismissal the eastern broadcast of Hockey Night in Canada failed to make the Top 30 TV shows ranked by Numeris.

That means the premier hockey game in Canada failed to draw as many viewers as NCIS: New Orleans, one of two NCIS shows in the top 30.

It also failed to replace Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.”

LILLEY: Dumping Don Cherry hurting HNIC ratings | Toronto Sun https://t.co/9jo2tYufbz — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) December 24, 2019

Lilley pointed out that “the most recent ratings available show Hockey Night in Canada down more than half a million viewers from their peak earlier this year. The December 13 main game drew just 810,000 viewers compared to 983,000 for the same weekend in 2018.”

The Numeris numbers are as follows:

October 5: 1247

October 12: 1364

October 19: 1150

October 26: 1102

November 2: 989

November 9: 1027

November 16:n/a

November 23:n/a

November 30: 1053

December 7: 822

December 14: 810

in a wildly unpopular move, Sportsnet fired Cherry on Remembrance Day after he criticized new Canadians for not wearing the poppy to honour veterans.

Cherry has since launched his own podcast that is one of the most popular in Canada.