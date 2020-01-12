Analysis

How social justice and cults control language to control you

The social justice movement and cults both try to control language in order to control people’s thoughts and actions.
The social justice movement and cults both try to control language in order to control people’s thoughts and actions.
Vanessa Glavac Montreal, QC
4 mins read

This is a series on how the social justice movement uses the same psychological strategies as those used by cults. Read the first and second installations here.

Language manipulation is an important thought control strategy used in cults–as well as in the Social Justice movement. Cult researcher and psychiatrist Robert Lifton calls this strategy “loading the language”. Being required to learn complex terminology, like we see in Scientology, affects members in a number of ways.

First, the need to translate everything into group jargon forces members to self-censor. It also slows down any criticism or opposition that they might otherwise have expressed.

Let’s see how this applies to social justice. For starters, if you’ve ever hesitated to say anything (including neutral or positive comments) about a protected group because you weren’t sure of the politically correct name for the group, you have experienced this effect. Many of us lament the constantly changing politically correct terms and how difficult it is to keep track of them; this is not accidental.

If you’re focused on trying to remember if the appropriate term is gay or homosexual or queer or LGBT or LGBTQ+, you’ll be paying less attention to the meat of the conversation. This will tax your ability to think critically about that new sex-ed curriculum or new legislation or the latest event that dresses kids in drag. And if you’re worried that you’ll offend someone because you’re unsure of the correct term, you’ll likely decide not to say anything at all.

And of course, you should be nervous. This strategy works in close conjunction with the strategy of social punishment–it’s not uncommon to see people socially shamed for use of an incorrect term, even by someone with good intentions.

Inducing censorship and shutting down spontaneous criticism is only one purpose of loading the language. The type of language used is also an important method in thought reform.

Another method is the strategy of creating new definitions for commonly used words. For example, the term “violence”. There are two definitions of this term. One is the English definition, as used by the general public:

Violence: the use of physical force so as to injure, abuse, damage, or destroy

The other is the definition used by social justice:

Violence: Any speech or action opposed to the ideals of social justice

Nearly everyone is opposed to violence under the English definition. However, not everyone is opposed to the publication of articles or ideas that criticize the ideals of social justice. So, the movement simply reframes criticism as “violence”, and then well-meaning people jump to their defense. (Much like the use of the term “hidden crimes” to mean criticism of Scientology.)

Let’s call this the Shield & Sword technique. First, the movement hides behind the traditional, unassailable definition of violence–the Shield. Then, they attack using the new definition–the Sword–and move to ban the critical speaker or article, calling it violence. This is how Antifa justifies physical violence in response to words and speakers.

Then, if anyone criticizes the operation under the new definition, they return to the old definition, using it as a shield. So how, exactly, is the old definition used as a defense? Well, if there are no examples of actual physical violence, an alternative method is to suggest that the criticisms will lead to violence.

For example:

Another strategy is to use words that are commonly related to violence. In this recent story, Jameela Jamil accused Candace Owens of “inciting mocking” of trans people. This use of the word “incite” makes Owens’ statement sound closely related to violence.

Of course, if we take a minute to think about it, “inciting mocking” actually means “saying something that might lead other people to make fun of them”. However, in day to day communication, we’re not able to stop and question the meaning of every single word we hear or use. This is how cults–and social justice–use language to shut down critical thinking.

In my last article, I mentioned how publications and critics of social justice are often given labels such as “alt-right”, “racist”, “phobic”, or “misogynistic”–thus immediately stopping would-be readers from viewing outside information critical of social justice. This is an extension of the Sword & Shield technique I mentioned earlier; the traditional definition of these words are things that reasonable people find abhorrent, such as judging people for the colour of their skin, or hatred of women or gay people. However, they are then applied to any idea or publication that criticizes any part of social justice. This strategy of language loading is then combined with the technique of social blacklisting to prevent cult members from even considering accessing outside information.

Some of these definitions get a little silly when you actually think about how they’re used, versus what the English words mean. For example:

Cultural genocide

English definition: Mass murder

Social justice definition: Practices that cause the decline of a people’s culture (excluding whites), such as the decline of their art or language

Right to exist

English definition: Right to life, right to be protected from murder

Social justice definition: A man’s right to be called a woman; a man’s right to access women’s spaces and services

Misogyny

English definition: Hatred of women

Social justice: Opposed to special treatment for women (eg affirmative action hiring programs); advocate for men’s issues; pro-life

Internally misogynistic

Social justice definition: A woman who is opposed to special treatment for women; a woman who advocates for men’s issues; a woman who is pro-life; a woman who criticizes another woman who is advocating for social justice

This last example, internally misogynistic, also illustrates a technique which protects the cult from holes in their logic. In my next article, I’ll explain how a cult’s ideology is always protected from criticism, and can never change. If social justice doctrine is ever found to be internally inconsistent or immoral, it will protect the doctrine–usually by pointing out why the critic or cult member is at fault.

Analysis
Opinion
Social Justice
Related Posts Recommendation
Wilfrid Laurier engages in sex discrimination through inclusion efforts

Wilfrid Laurier engages in sex discrimination through inclusion efforts

Wilfrid Laurier University has drunk so deeply from the social justice well that it doesn’t see the logical contradictions of its own actions.

An Ontario educator knows what’s at stake in teachers’ strike

An Ontario educator knows what’s at stake in teachers’ strike

Teaching is like mountain climbing. It take preparation, hard work, and dedication to earn a good contract. It doesn’t just come with the job.

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year,…

What Canadians should know about Nokia and Ericsson’s connections to China

What Canadians should know about Nokia and Ericsson’s connections to China

As Canadian media and politicians warn against Huawei, other phone companies such as Nokia and Ericsson get a free pass.

New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken

New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken

While not every Canadian has an answer on how to fix the railway blockade situation, most can agree that the government is failing to address the crisis.

Bombardier exits commercial plane business in lieu of debts

Bombardier exits commercial plane business in lieu of debts

Bombardier has lost US$1.6 billion according to a report of 2019. The aerospace company announced that it will be leaving the commercial aviation business.

Tim Hortons’ sales see major drop

Tim Hortons’ sales see major drop

Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the Brazilian parent company of Tim Horton’s released a report on Monday stating that Tim Horton’s sales had dropped.

Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men

Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men

A team of international researchers studied men in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand and found that their sperm counts were dropping.

Bill Gates foundation gives $6.5M to Canadian university for breastmilk research

Bill Gates foundation gives $6.5M to Canadian university for breastmilk research

A research group studying breast milk at the University of Manitoba has been given $6.5 million in order to create a new global initiative from Bill Gates.

Alberta: unpaid taxes from oil and gas leaving municipalities unsettled

Alberta: unpaid taxes from oil and gas leaving municipalities unsettled

Albertan oil and gas companies owe the province’s rural municipalities unpaid property tax, and the amount has doubled since the beginning of last year.

#Gamergate targets the CBC

#Gamergate targets the CBC

Members of #Gamergate have launched mission “#OperationCanadianBaConII”, sending CRTC complaints about CBC’s bias. The CBC’s license is getting renewed.

Cults and SJWs exercise full control over members’ environments

Cults and SJWs exercise full control over members’ environments

Cults and the social justice movement overwhelm followers at all times of the day and all of their environments.

Antisemitic graffiti reported at a Jewish summer camp on a B.C. island

Antisemitic graffiti reported at a Jewish summer camp on a B.C. island

Another sign of spreading antisemitism was found at a Jewish summer camp in B.C. this week, with swastikas and crude images found.

Journalistic malpractice: CBC omits refugee claimant surge in Toronto homeless crisis stories

Journalistic malpractice: CBC omits refugee claimant surge in Toronto homeless crisis stories

The CBC published stories on the Toronto homeless crisis that completely omit the thousands of refugee claimants that added greatly to the shelter demand.

Most Read Analysis

1.

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year,…

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence
2.

Wilfrid Laurier engages in sex discrimination through inclusion efforts

Wilfrid Laurier University has drunk so deeply from the social justice well that it doesn’t see the logical contradictions of its own actions.

Wilfrid Laurier engages in sex discrimination through inclusion efforts
3.

An Ontario educator knows what’s at stake in teachers’ strike

Teaching is like mountain climbing. It take preparation, hard work, and dedication to earn a good contract. It doesn’t just come with the job.

An Ontario educator knows what’s at stake in teachers’ strike
4.

Social justice controls people with the exact same tactics as cults

The first in series of articles on the psychological manipulation strategies used by the SJW movement in order to get followers to unquestioningly comply.

Social justice controls people with the exact same tactics as cults
5.

What Canadians should know about Nokia and Ericsson’s connections to China

As Canadian media and politicians warn against Huawei, other phone companies such as Nokia and Ericsson get a free pass.

What Canadians should know about Nokia and Ericsson’s connections to China
6.

New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken

While not every Canadian has an answer on how to fix the railway blockade situation, most can agree that the government is failing to address the crisis.

New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken
7.

Journalistic malpractice: CBC omits refugee claimant surge in Toronto homeless crisis stories

The CBC published stories on the Toronto homeless crisis that completely omit the thousands of refugee claimants that added greatly to the shelter demand.

Journalistic malpractice: CBC omits refugee claimant surge in Toronto homeless crisis stories
8.

Bill Gates foundation gives $6.5M to Canadian university for breastmilk research

A research group studying breast milk at the University of Manitoba has been given $6.5 million in order to create a new global initiative from Bill Gates.

Bill Gates foundation gives $6.5M to Canadian university for breastmilk research