Human placenta found north of Peterborough, Ontario

Police have begun an investigation after finding a human placenta in a creek just north of Peterborough, ON.

Peterborough County OPP says, according to Global News, that they received a call from someone who saw a plastic bag floating in Eels Creek, 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Human placenta found in a creek in North Kawartha Township



DETAILS: https://t.co/NXBXD4lJTS #NorthKawartha #PeterboroughCounty — CHEX News on Global Peterborough (@CHEXNewswatch) August 8, 2019

The passerby believed that the bag contained human organs and informed the police.

The police took the bag and transported it to an area hospital. It was found to be a human placenta.

The OPP suspects no foul play.