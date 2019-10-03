HYPOCRISY: Trudeau climate-friendly campaign uses two planes

While the nation was taking in the TVA French leaders debate Wednesday night, the Conservative Party released an interesting piece of information that could potentially change the way the Canadian public sees Justin Trudeau’s conviction on the so-called fight against climate change.

The Conservatives revealed that Trudeau has been travelling the country with not one, but two planes—one for himself and one for his tour baggage. As Canadians have recently found out, Trudeau has a lot of baggage.

In the tweet contained an official statement from the party, which burned Trudeau for what is surely to be perceived as hypocrisy.

“Justin Trudeau’s ‘action’ on climate change consists of marching in climate strikes (against his own government), lecturing everybody else on lowering emissions, and imposing a carbon tax on hardworking Canadians,” the statement reads.

The revelation was quickly confirmed by CBC’s Katie Simpson, tweeting that the Trudeau Liberals confirmed themselves that they have two campaign planes.

The Liberals responded by stating that they have two planes, “one for advance/cargo. The carbon offsets are in place for both. The Conservatives have zero in place.”

Reactions from Canadians were swift and quite cutting. Many Canadians pointed out the hypocrisy of Trudeau, who is pitching himself as a climate crisis candidate.

Justin Twoplane's second jet, a Boeing 737-200, burns through a staggering 975 gallons of jet fuel an hour. His official branded plane burns between 800 and 850 gallons an hour.

This is not the first time we’ve seen an example of Trudeau burning high levels of emissions without regard for the environment, either. The prime minister has also reportedly spent over $100,000 in taxpayer dollars on jet fuel in as little as two days from Ottawa to his vacation destination in Florida, despite his pro-climate change stance. He also flew out to Tofino, B.C. to go surfing earlier this year.

Critics claim that carbon offsets are hard to prove and do nothing to keep carbon emissions out of the atmosphere.

The Huffington Post‘s Althia Raj mentioned the Liberals had two planes in 2015, too, for “equipment, lights, flags, etc. for the leader’s rallies and events.” She added in her tweet, “(This was not a secret).”

This further raises questions what’s “not a secret” for the Parliamentary Press Gallery regarding Trudeau and the Liberals, and how the overt hypocrisy of having two planes never seemed like a story to them. Several of these journalists wrote biographies on Trudeau and never reported on how he wore blackface repeatedly in his past. On Monday, Raj took heat on social media for going to dinner with Trudeau’s best friend and resigned-in-disgrace top aide Gerald Butts a week before she is co-moderating the official English leaders’ debate.

