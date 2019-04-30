“I will grab you”: B.C. attempted abduction caught on video

Surrey RCMP are investigating an attempted abduction caught on video.

The video which was filmed by the victim allegedly shows a semi-truck driver attempting to abduct her.

“I will grab you. I will drive you,” says the driver.

According to Dylan Achimenko who shared the video online, his friend was walking home when the semi-truck pulled up beside her and allegedly tried to kidnap her.

According to his post, the man pushed her down and stole her phone immediately after she had shared the video online.

The semi belongs to “Gurjap Transport Inc.” a company that supposedly is based in Brampton, Ontario.