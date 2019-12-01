ICESTORM: Toronto, Southern Ontario pummeled with rain, snow, ice

This weekend, winter is back with a vengeance. A weather advisory has been put in place for Toronto and basically all of Southern Ontario.

December is coming into Ontario with a roar, with strong winds, freezing rain, ice pellets and snow. #onstorm — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) December 1, 2019

The icy effects are already being felt. Many have taken to Twitter to document their own frozen nightmares.

The Weather Network reports that thousands are already without power in the Kitchener area, and as the icestorm continues, it could get worse for many: “Strong winds through the late morning and afternoon will pose a risk to power lines for parts of the southwest that saw ice accumulation through the morning.”

Transitioning to snow and ice pellets downtown #Toronto – what are you seeing in your neighbourhood? #onstorm pic.twitter.com/IXdEGsYYis — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) December 1, 2019

Check on your neighbours, the elderly, those with mobility issues, the homeless, be good to each other and stay warm. #ONStorm https://t.co/YzLU8xodDc pic.twitter.com/WUQWMkkHJv — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) December 1, 2019

Good advice, indeed. The mixture of snow, rain and ice is expected to continue through until Monday morning in most of Southern Ontario.

Stay safe and warm, Ontario!