Idiots won’t stop calling 9-1-1 to complain about Amber Alerts

Are you annoyed about being awoken at 5 am because a small child has gone missing?

You should really keep that to yourself.

Or at least don’t waste the time of 9-1-1 operators who are extremely busy handling important cases.

Sadly, enough people have already decided that their good night’s sleep is more important than potentially saving a life, that the Toronto Police and the Mayor have both commented on the issue.

9-1-1 is not a complaint line. Please only call 9-1-1 for emergencies. Being woken up by an Amber Alert is not an emergency. https://t.co/qHRtdpt354 — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 14, 2019

Mayor John Tory tweeted earlier today that 9-1-1 “is not a complaint line,” while the Toronto Police posted a reminder that 9-1-1 was for “EMERGENCIES ONLY.”

What do you think about the Amber Alerts or the people calling 9-1-1?

