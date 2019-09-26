If the sock fits: Ed the Sock is the perfect bootlicker for Justin Trudeau

There’s a dirty laundry list of Liberal lickspittles still backing blackface-disgraced PM Justin Trudeau as he tries to cling to power after his sad succession of performances over the past four years.

But none of Trudeau’s lackeys is a more fitting match for showing off our PM’s Achilles heel than the perverted, debased Ed the Sock.

While acting as a Liberal hero the filthy sock puppet has a sordid past of spewing misogynistic garbage on late night TV, regularly and creepily commenting on topless women as well as the women he interviewed.

“The thing is, you’re a redhead, I’m surprised you’re able to keep [your pants] on at all,” the debauched sock said to his female co-host—who’s also the perverted puppeteer’s wife—in an episode picked at random on YouTube from back in his inglorious days of semi-relevancy he still clearly yearns for.

“If you were to wear a t-shirt on the show and then wind up in a rainstorm, like every episode … yeah … yeah,” he says later in the episode to an actress he leered at while interviewing her.

The episode also includes him commenting on a topless woman in his former show’s “wank tank” (hot tub).

After Rogers cancelled Ed the Sock from Much and CityTV because of his juvenile sexist schtick risking a loss with female viewers, he tried to mount several unsuccessful comebacks, including his own online video sharing website FU Network in 2016.

In one of the handful of episodes the FU Network aired, he did a segment called “Is this racist?”.

In one segment, he shows a Chinese restaurant named “Chin Kee” and then asks if it makes him racist “because I was able to connect it with the slur people use against Chinese people?”

At some point as Ed the Sock continued to sink further into obscurity—many of his 41.7 thousand followers appear to be fake according to a Twitter Audit from a few years ago—he decided to rebrand himself as a woke, born-again progressive who’s a stalwart defender of the Liberals and Justin Trudeau.

His devotion to Trudeau even as he continually gets exposed as a fraud is a sharply suitable match for the two hypocrites.

I remember waking up at like… 3am when I was 13 and Ed would be on MuchMusic with half-naked women, in a weird made-for-TV dance of soft-porn and misogynistic pomp where young women were exploited and mistreated for views.



Now he’s the self-appointed moral compass for Canada. https://t.co/HDxUudeRPM pic.twitter.com/3LWCyfeJT8 — Anna Slatz (@YesThatAnna) September 25, 2019

Trudeau’s past actions do not live up to his uber-woke saintly persona he’s tried to project himself as being.

In reality, Trudeau’s facade of an eternally youthful, kind feminist masks a morally corrupted inner soul a la The Picture of Dorain Gray. Trudeau struts around in colourful socks, but the stained gray yarns of Ed the Sock better tell the tale of the type of man he truly is.

Trudeau has mansplained for years how he is a feminist. He’s so sensitive to women’s plights that he lectured young men on Snapchat to not “interrupt women.”

Since his peak feminist sermons, people have awoken to his massive hypocrisy.

Last year it surfaced that a newspaper out west had published a piece describing how Trudeau groped one of its reporters and then said if he’d known she was a national journalist he wouldn’t have been so forward. He never came clean on what happened, instead, he sidestepped the issue and gaslighted the woman by saying that she might have had “experienced things differently.”

His feminist credentials further drooped when he booted out two of his top female ministers from the party because they stood up to his and his aides’ interference in the judicial process to try and get SNC Lavalin off the hook of being prosecuted for bombshell allegations such as buying prostitutes for the son of bloodthirsty dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

And just this week a Liberal female MP spoke out saying the party pushed her out of running again because she wouldn’t publicly back Trudeau as a model feminist on social media when he was getting bashed for axing Jodie Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott. Another female Liberal MP, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, claimed around the same time that Trudeau screamed at her in a “hostile” meeting.

Rather than the touchy-feely beta male #Trudeau we've seen since this thing started, I'd rather see the Trudeau who beat the crap out of Patrick Brazeau in the boxing ring. Be feminist enough to treat these women same way you would men in same situation. Enough already! https://t.co/hMXF57VzCF — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) March 26, 2019

Bold, feminist leadership from grassroots organizations around the world is challenging the status quo – at #W7Canada today, we talked about how we’ll use our G7 Presidency to build on their work and make sure we empower more women & create economic growth that benefits everyone. pic.twitter.com/Cvi2TghG9A — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 25, 2018

Further obliterating his supposed feminist bona fides is Trudeau’s flirtatious behaviour towards young women. Although the Liberals have categorically denied Trudeau ever went for drinks with Faith Goldy (well before she became a white nationalist), multiple sources maintain he indeed asked her and her female friends in their early 20s to drinks, allegedly hitting on them as a 41 year-old married man.

More recently, his handsy behaviour with 19 year-old U.S. Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu raised many eyebrows.

I am a feminist. I’m proud to be a feminist. #upfordebate — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 21, 2015

When engaging the youth vote at a university in 2011, Trudeau told the young crowd, “The intensity, the excitement of being in the middle of a political campaign—it’s heavy, it’s fun stuff… There’s pizza, sex and all sorts of fun things.”

Trudeau has denied any affairs in his marriage to the media in the past, but in multiple interviews, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has alluded to the struggles of their marriage and didn’t rule it out like her husband did.

“Ask if whatever happened in our lives—I’m not saying it did or didn’t—as if we would answer that. … I can tell you right away that no marriage is easy,” Grégoire Trudeau told a Global News journalist in 2015.

“We’ve even done couples therapy where you need to look at each other’s eyes and stand there until you become vulnerable enough for your truth and your suffering to come out. Wow, it’s cathartic!” she told the Globe and Mail in 2016. That report also mentions his former “laddish mode” when first meeting Sophie.

Canadian media don’t typically question the possibility of infidelity of politicians, however, in Trudeau’s case he almost begs for a doublestandard of scrutiny to be placed on himself due to his hypocritical self-aggrandizement as a male feminist trailblazer speaking out against women getting interrupted.

But it isn’t just the feminist file Trudeau has been exposed as a fraud on.

When it comes to defending the free press he has turned out to be an utter hypocrite.

From most recently blocking a journalist from joining his campaign bus to gumming up another journalist’s ability to access government documents, to his handler pushing a Rebel Media journalist, to his bribing and corrupting the press with a $600 million media bailout, to preferential media outlets getting interviews, to dodging reporters’ questions for days on end, to calling ace investigative journalist Robert Fife a liar, Trudeau’s 2015 buttering up of journalists rings completely hollow now: “We respect journalists in this country. They ask tough questions and they’re supposed to.”

This respect seems to be only given to the lapdogs of the press like CBC’s David Cochrane who Trudeau recently gifted with a poutine, one would assume for his good work in mitigating scandals like the Liberals inviting a would-be assassin on Trudeau’s infamous India trip.

Congratulations @thelipscombe & Mayor @doniveson for their bold campaign against racism. In Edmonton – in any city – let's #MakeItAwkward. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 4, 2016

Finally, that brings us back to Trudeau’s repeated blackface. This was at worst racist, and at the best bigoted. After one incident was bizarrely, belatedly unearthed from a school yearbook ten years into Trudeau’s political career by a U.S. publication, CTV’s Don Martin let slip that Trudeau had told him as a Liberal backbench MP he would never be prime minister because he “had too many secrets.”

Anyone reading this done something in their past, say 20 yrs ago, when society sent different messages of acceptable/unacceptable? And cringe when you remember it? No? Well, Jesus has returned. #blackface #Trudeau — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) September 19, 2019

The POC in this country are showing what accepting an apology means & to judge someone for their current acts not long-past mistakes. A lesson in forgiveness & rational thinking that some loud white people would do good to learn from. Thank you POC for choosing Canada. — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) September 20, 2019

As more of his dirty laundry is finally aired, Trudeau’s squeaky clean colourful-sock image has unravelled to reveal an ugly and morally repugnant little hypocrite like Ed the Sock.