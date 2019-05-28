Opinion

In defence of the virtual “Wild-West”

There’s a new chief in town and apparently it’s Canada’s Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould.
There’s a new chief in town and apparently it’s Canada’s Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould.
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
2 mins read

There’s a new chief in town and apparently it’s Canada’s Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould.

Yesterday, Gould announced that the “Wild-West online era cannot continue” to the dismay of  billions of internet outlaws and cowboys around the world.

In its attempt to tame the digital frontier that is the world wide web, the Canadian government hopes to wrangle social media tycoons into signing onto the “Canada Declaration on Electoral Integrity Online”.

Except, unsurprisingly, some of them are not willing to take the bait. Twitter has not signed onto the agreement and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a wanted man after giving Ottawa politicians the proverbial middle-finger by not showing up to a summon to appear before the Canadian parliament.

I say good on them. The truth is I have a special fondness for this wretched hive of scum and villainy which I call home.

I am one of the growing number of people who grew up on the internet. Albeit, as a child my only access to wireless internet were local internet cafes, the virtual universe has become a familiar, yet disembodied life for me and many others like me.

Of course I don’t dispute the ugly, if not criminal underbelly of the online world– which I suspect could be traced directly to a dusty server maintained by the devil himself. What I hope to defend is the wild sanctity of the binary landscape that connects billions of computer-lit and over-caffeinated faces world wide.

Think of me as an American buffalo conservationist, if you will, but in this case the roaming buffalo are viral and wildly offensive memes.

The internet is the wild-west because it is the true and final frontier (on this point, I totally disagree with Star Trek). It is a place of unrestricted freedom.

It is a place where pirates smuggle data, hackers creep through back doors and vigilante justice is often the only kind of justice.

Nowhere else in this life can somebody go and create their own frontier town, where they are not themselves, but somebody else entirely, somebody new, somebody better, or somebody worse.

The truth is, you can’t regulate this chaos, because there are infinite places for retreat.  Internet outlaws are like a virus: if the host develops anti-bodies they either jump ship or they adapt to circumvent regulation.

Regulating the internet is like trying to hold the tide back.

It is shapeless, formless, like water.

Of course, the caveat is that the federal government hopes to rein in monopolies which serve as dominant places of public discourse, but in this they err. While Facebook, for example, might serve as the setting in which bad actors might organize, political interference can be just as effective through the medium of memes, viral videos or external links. Simply put, the possibilities are endless and extremely volatile in their ability to spread.

As John Wayne once said: “It’s getting to be ri-goddamn-diculous.”

What I suspect will happen instead is that the lawman will be chasing the rumor of interference while sending many innocent and dissenting townsfolk to the internet county jail in their attempt to root out the bandits.

But then again, I suspect that might be Gould’s intention.

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature