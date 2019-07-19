Innocent bystander killed outside Mississauga bar: Investigators

Another innocent soul has been lost in Toronto to senseless violence.

According to investigators, Jackline Keji a 24-year-old London, ON resident was struck by a runaway bullet and killed in the parking lot of Fume Bar and Lounge earlier this month.

Jackline was simply hanging out with friends when a gunman attacked aiming to kill another individual.

According to a CP24 report, Peel Police said Jackline Keji Gore was standing in the parking lot on Torbram Road at 2:48 a.m. on July 8, when a vehicle pulled into the lot and a hooded gunman got out.

“A suspect approached a group of men standing by the doors to the bar and the suspect started shooting at one of the men, who then fled through the parking lot,” Peel Regional Police Insp. Martin Ottaway said. “The suspect continued to shoot at him as he fled.”

The police have not yet found the shooter in this tragic case.

Anyone driving in the vicinity of Torbram and Derry roads during one and three in the morning that night who may have seen anything suspicious are asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

“We need the public’s help with this. We know there are people out there who know what happened,” Ottaway said.