Internet goes wild over Woody Harrelson’s hilarious, drunken Wimbledon shenanigans

People have been going crazy over Woody Harrelson’s Wimbledon performance.

The American actor became the unsuspecting star of Saturday’s men’s doubles game after commentators and the camera crew kept cutting to Harrelson’s reactions during the match.

One of the highlights of the game was when player Nicolas Mahut took a ball to the family jewels. In a stroke of directorial genius, the camera cut to Harrelson’s reaction as Mahut keeled over in pain.

In another shot, Harrelson was apparently kept from his seat by a security guard. While he was eventually allowed to return, Harrelson was seen indignantly sipping at his drink for a while behind the security guard.

However, Harrelson’s antics didn’t quite end there.

The internet was pouring over each shot and pointing everything out about the actor’s behaviour and appearance. Everything from his dapper suit, to his bizarre expressions were attracting the attention of millions of people watching worldwide.

