COACH’S CORNER: Cherry infuriates people for laughing off serious hit on Scott Sabourin

It’s Hockey Night in Canada and you know what that means: Don Cherry is upsetting people in the Twittersphere.

The Coach’s Corner segment started off with Cherry–looking dapper in a white suit covered in moustaches for Movember–and Ron MacLean discussing tonight’s Ottawa Senators-Boston Bruins game, in which Senator forward Scott Sabourin had to be stretchered off and was twitching after a nasty hit.

“He got knocked out, that’s all!” Cherry proclaimed.

MacLean responded by stating that, thankfully, Sabourin had use of his extremities.

“His what?!!” Cherry responded, chuckling and making light of it.

Cherry has never been one to shed tears for hockey injuries, coming from the old hockey world of brutal hitting and fighting.

MacLean looked uncomfortable and bothered by Cherry’s nonchalant attitude towards the serious hit.

The Twitter world erupted in anger.

After Scott Sabourin of @Senators drops unconscious after hitting David Backes of @NHLBruins and it takes 10 minutes to be stretchered off, this would be Don Cherry of @hockeynight and on @NHLNetwork laughing when @RonMacLeanHTH says he’s moving all his extremities #JustRetire pic.twitter.com/DEGkfzZOcb— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2019

American pundit and ESPN sports commentator Keith Olberman said, “After Scott Sabourin of @Senators drops unconscious after hitting David Backes of @NHLBruins and it takes 10 minutes to be stretchered off, this would be Don Cherry of @hockeynight and on @NHLNetwork laughing when @RonMacLeanHTH says he’s moving all his extremities #JustRetire.”

Don Cherry on Sabourin: “He just got knocked out,no big deal”. Yes Don a brain injury tends to be no big deal. Can this guy go away please? Sickening culture he perpetuates.— Stephen Cross (@crosser16) November 3, 2019

Others pushed back on the people outraged, pointing out it’s entertainment and people can choose not to watch Cherry if they don’t like him.

After the initial controversial topic, in rapid succession, Cherry, 84, then criticized hockey “dumb dumbs” that do not believe in dumping the puck into the offensive zone, but, rather, advocate that puck possession leads to a more efficient offence and more goals. To validate his point, Cherry reviewed a goal scored tonight by Bruins forward David Pastrnak produced by a dump in.

Cherry then commended Canadian goaltenders Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Mike Smith of the Edmonton Oilers, for “stealing” the game for their respective clubs.

On a more somber note, the duo mourned the loss of long-time NHL executive Jim Gregory, who Cherry called “Mr. Hockey”.

For a change, Cherry also analyzed a baseball play, in which Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, showboated after a homerun by carrying his bat around the bases.

“You don’t give the other team any ammunition!!” Cherry shouted, as he implied that is why Houston may have lost game 7 of the World Series.

The Bregman play also lead to Cherry criticizing “young sport writers” who do not abide by hockey traditions and who call such traditions “old time hockey”.

“They are wrong!!!” Cherry called out.

Fittingly, Cherry then reviewed a play in which Kyle Palmieri, of the New Jersey Devils stood up for rookie teammate Jack Hughes, by fighting Flyers Defenceman Matt Niskanen.

“You have to do that in hockey! oh I know it’s terrible, throwing fights in hockey, but you have to do it!” Cherry shouted, mocking those who advocate to ban fighting in hockey.

Per tradition, as the segment wrapped up Cherry attempted to dive into more topics, but Maclean was forced to muzzle Don, which is never a good idea.

“Ridiculous folks that I have to get off and I have so much great stuff! anyhow…” which may be a reference to Rogers reducing his airtime over the years.

The segment concluded with a tribute to soldiers who have lost their life for Canada, as Remembrance Day approaches.

Never a dull moment with Ron and Don.