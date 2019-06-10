Canadian News

Jagmeet Singh pledges to make phone bills cheaper for Canadians

In a Facebook Live video today, Jagmeet Singh announced his intention to make phone bills cheaper for Canadians. He claims telecom companies are “ripping Canadians off.”
In a Facebook Live video today, Jagmeet Singh announced his intention to make phone bills cheaper for Canadians. He claims telecom companies are “ripping Canadians off.”
Siddak Ahuja Montreal, QC
3 mins read

In a Facebook Live video today, Jagmeet Singh announced his intention to make phone bills cheaper for Canadians. He claims telecom companies are “ripping Canadians off.”

In an interview with CTV, he exclaimed, “We’re very confident that people deserve and need access to affordable data.”

In an article I previously wrote, I suggested that Canada needs to adopt a more libertarian free-market approach to allow competition to reduce prices for consumers. It seems as though Jagmeet Singh, being a big-government left-wing Social Democrat, takes a surprisingly similar position.

His plan would include the introduction of a price cap until the industry becomes more competitive. The NDP says that this would also lower bills by at least $10 per month on average.

According to NDP, the average price of an internet plan with a 25 Mbps download speed and 200GB data is $53 a month in Canada. In comparison, the OECD average is $38 a month. The NDP’s proposed cap for such a plan would be $43 a month.

For a cell phone plan with 300 calls and one GB data, the average price in Canada is $47 a month, compared to $29 a month in the OECD. The NDP proposes a $39 monthly cap for that plan. These price caps are part of his vision to ensure the most basic phone plans are accessible to all Canadians.

His justification for these price caps is that it has worked in Australia. Singh is not wrong.

However, one thing that Singh must realize is that too much control on the prices will drive down investor confidence. While his move will certainly serve to stimulate competition in the short run, in the long run, he must abolish these barriers and work to ensure there is organic competition within the telecom sector.

One area where Singh comes with a brilliant plan is to encourage telecom companies to abolish data caps for broadband internet. He wants to force companies to create unlimited data plans at affordable rates for wireless services. Countries such as the US already have this in place.

He further mentions a “Telecom Bill of Rights” which, although he offers very little detail on, is “aimed at taking on sales and services practices.” This area is something that needs more scrutiny, as Trudeau’s move to create a “Digital Bill of Rights” descended into criticism of veiled Orwellianism.

Lastly, he wants to revisit how spectrum auctions work to make sure Canadians benefit the most from the revenue of these sales of licenses to transmit signals. Canada’s spectrum auctions have either benefited the “Big 3” (Telus, Rogers, and Bell) or have been inefficiently allocated to companies resulting in a loss for the government, and Singh wants to change that. How he plans to exactly address this is unclear, but it’s a first step in creating such rhetoric.

The Liberals vowed in the 2019 budget that, by 2026, 95% of Canadian homes and businesses will have access to high-speed internet. The internet is something many in rural Canada still have limited, if no, access to. Singh wants to ensure it’s done economically and efficiently.

On his Facebook Live video, Singh further stressed that countries like India have internet plans that are “70 times cheaper than Canada’s.”

Speaking during a news conference on Parliament Hill Monday afternoon, Singh said that young people are one group really feeling the burden of these big bills.

“We need access to [the] internet, to data for work, for school, we need it to stay in touch with people, it’s a way of communication, it’s become a necessity and it’s so incredibly expensive,” Singh said. “Our plan today is to change that, we’re saying ‘you know what? Enough.'”

The NDP has tabled an opposition day motion calling on the House to push the government to move forward on its plan immediately.

Singh must also try and convince that the big-government MPs from his party don’t propose a greater plan for the nationalization of telecom, which will only further aggravate the inefficiencies Canadians face today. While his policies are sound and effectively tackle the middle and lower income groups in Canada, he must ensure that his vague “Telecom Bill of Rights” doesn’t infringe upon personal liberties and tackles only the companies that have ruined our telecom sector.

What do you think of Jagmeet’s phone plans? Do you think this can provide Canadians with better coverage and lower prices? Let us know in the comments below!

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected