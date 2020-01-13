Jessica Yaniv to appear in B.C. court today on weapons charges

Notorious trans activist Jessica Yaniv is due to appear in a British Columbia court today. Yaniv is facing two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon violating the Firearms Act.

She appeared last month which led to this court date being established.

Yaniv was arrested in August by RCMP after appearing on popular YouTuber Blaire White’s channel, brandishing and demonstrating the functionality of a taser at one point in the debate, and claiming to be fully aware of its illegality.

Yaniv faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison.