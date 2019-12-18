Canadian Jewish groups outraged by Canada’s anti-Israel UN Vote

Multiple Canadian Jewish groups are outraged after Canada maintained its vote in favour of a North Korean sponsored resolution which has been broadly criticized by the Jewish community as “unfairly anti-Israel in nature.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs(CIJA) published a statement on Wednesday, noting that [they] “remain angry and deeply disappointed that Canada voted against Israel – Canada’s democratically.”

“CIJA has made vigorous representations to the Canadian government on this matter, including during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. CIJA expects that Canada will adopt meaningful and tangible ways to reaffirm its unqualified support for, and friendship with, Israel.” Said Shimon Koffler Fogel the Chief Executive Officer of CIJA.

B’nai Brith Canada also published a statement noting that it was deeply outraged by the Trudeau government’s decision to maintain its vote for a resolution sponsored by North Korea, which regarded Palestinian self-determination.

B’nai Brith has in response to the vote, written both Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne voicing their expectation that “Canada will not permit Israel to be unfairly targeted at the UN.”

“This vote reflects poorly on Canada’s record as a defender of democracy and justice. It stains Canada’s reputation,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Just last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured the Jewish community that Canada would ‘always defend Israel’s right to live in security.’ Voting for this resolution is not in line with that commitment.”