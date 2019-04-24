Jody Wilson-Raybould tried to prevent PMO tampering in judicial appointments

According to government sources, the former Justice Minister, Jody Wilson-Raybould worked to limit the influence the Prime Minister’s Office had over the judicial appointment process.

In an attempt to prevent the executive and the judicial spheres overlapping, the former Justice Minister worked to give greater independence to the judicial screening committees.

“She wanted someone to be apolitical for this position, and I thought that this demonstrated a high level of integrity where she wanted to ensure that the judicial appointment process was apolitical,” said a former advisor to the Justice Minister, Katie Black.

Recent revelations have shown that nearly a quarter of all of the judicial appointments under the Justin Trudeau government have been Liberal supporters.

It has also been discovered that the PMO accessed a Liberal supporter database when screening potential candidates to determine their political affiliations.

Jody Wilson-Raybould, who also put forward a Conservative-leaning candidate for a position on the Supreme Court of Canada, butt heads with the Prime Minister over her position on judicial independence.

