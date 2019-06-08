After another impressive win over the Golden State Warriors, the Toronto Raptors are one game away from winning their first ever NBA championship.



A solid display of teamwork last night edged them past their California rivals. As usual, Kawhi Leonard played an instrumental role, scoring a career high 36 points.



Leonard’s success has prompted mayor John Tory to do whatever it takes to keep him on the team, even if it means resigning from office.



The superstar small forward was traded from the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 signing a one year contract. He instantly became a hit amongst fans, racking up an impressive tally of points.



Monday night

Leading the series 3-1, the Raptors have an opportunity to make history on Monday night by winning the franchise’s first ever championship.

The game will take place at Toronto’ ScotiaBank Arena. With a whole nation cheering on, a Raptors victory would be monumental for Canada and the sport of basketball in the “Great White North.”