Judge rules Doug Ford not responsible for man’s intoxication

A Niagara man, John Blake, blamed Premier Doug Ford for his intoxication after he was arrested for drunk driving. This brazen accusation was quickly dismissed by a local judge, according to The Standard.

“He didn’t drink the beer … you did,” Judge Cameron Watson said in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines after Blake pleaded guilty to impaired driving.

Blake told the judge that the Ford government’s recent decision to extend the hours of alcohol sales was a contributing factor in why he had consumed twice the legal limit of alcohol for driving.

“The premier deemed it appropriate to sell beer earlier but this is not Premier Ford’s fault. This is your fault,” the judge told the defendant.

Court heard Niagara Regional Police responded to a vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake on May 28. An investigation concluded Blake lost control of his vehicle and drove into a ditch.

He was fined $2,000 fine and prohibited from driving for 12 months.