Justin Trudeau spreads misinformation on Amazon wildfires

A photo retweeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been proven to be misinformation.

The original photo was tweeted by French President Emmanuel Macron with a message relating to the ongoing devastating wildfires in the Amazon rain forest.

Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest – the lungs which produces 20% of our planet’s oxygen – is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days! #ActForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/dogOJj9big — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 22, 2019

While the photo shared by Macron did appear to be of a wildfire in the Amazon, it was actually discovered to have been outdated by many years.

The photo is believed to have been taken by Loren McIntyre who passed away in 2003.

Several hours later on that very same day, Trudeau retweeted the French president spreading the photo’s reach even further.

I couldn’t agree more, @EmmanuelMacron. We did lots of work to protect the environment at the #G7 last year in Charlevoix, & we need to continue this weekend. We need to #ActForTheAmazon & act for our planet — our kids & grandkids are counting on us. https://t.co/KwaR8Eevq5 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 23, 2019

The tweet has now received over 34,000 likes and has been shared nearly 10,000 times.