Largest meth stash in Southern Alberta’s history seized by border guards

The police just got a very big win. According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the largest seizure of illegal drugs in the history of Southern Alberta has been completed at Coutts border crossing.

Asif Mir, 40, of Calgary has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking and importing drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The drugs were reportedly discovered during the search of a commercial semi-trailer returning to Canada.

This is the largest #methamphetamine seizure made by the CBSA in southern Alberta, equating to roughly 500,000 doses. pic.twitter.com/DukbWd82it — Border Services PRA (@CanBorderPRA) August 1, 2019

According to the CBSA, the 33 bags of meth weighing 50 kg could provide almost 500,000 doses.

“Drug smuggling may be an international problem, but the downstream, domestic impacts are very real,” Guy Rook, director of CBSA for southern Alberta, said at a Thursday news conference.

The total estimated value of the drugs taken off the street stands at $3 million according to the RCMP.