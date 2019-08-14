UPDATE: Embattled Liberal MP apologizes for using photos from U.S. detention camps to attack Conservatives

Update: According to Global News, Adam Vaughan has apologized for his tweets.

“The children of refugees are in profoundly vulnerable situations across the planet and here in Canada. Earlier this week, I criticized the Conservative government of Ontario on this point over Twitter. My tweet, however, in using a picture of refugee children in detention at a U.S. border facility, did the very thing I was criticizing. I should not have used or referenced the plight of those children in the way that I did.”

Vaughan accepted responsibility for his tweets and added, “My tweet has been rightly criticized for doing so. I accept that criticism and have taken the tweet down. I am sorry that the tweet pushed what should have been a serious conversation about child welfare into a political debate about what constitutes fair and responsible comment.”

He ended by saying, “I remain committed to making sure all children, regardless of the status of their parents, are entitled to have their human rights respected as children.”

Liberal MP Adam Vaughan compared Doug Ford’s immigration policy to ICE camps in the U.S. in a now-deleted tweet. He was quickly rebuked.

“The Conservatives tried to take away healthcare for the children of refugees. Now they are trying to blame school cuts on these children. All children need care and all should be in school. We all know where right-wing scapegoating leads us. Our Government won’t cage children.”

He was replying to a statement made by Ontario’s Social Services Minister Todd Smithon the rising cost of education loans due to an increase in asylum seekers.

He received a flurry of responses criticizing his post.

Adam, this simply appalling. This is not a photo of children anywhere in Canada. You know that. You need to make that clear. #cdnpoli #lpc https://t.co/MQyW7GYfdj — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 13, 2019

Vaughan tweeted on a Canadian issue and used a photo of ICE detention centers on the US-Mexico border to support his case.

He was recently interviewed by Jim Richards on the Evan Solomon Show on iHeartRadio.ca, where he responded to questions and criticisms regarding his tweet.

When asked whether he was embarrassed over what he tweeted he said, “I am not embarrassed.” He instead began blaming the Conservative government for their mishaps in the province.

“I’d be more embarrassed to cut health care for refugees and immigrants, which the Conservatives tried to do until the Supreme Court told them it was a cruel and unusual punishment.”

He further added, “I’d be more embarrassed to have the education record for the Ford and Conservative government in Ontario.”

Richards asked him, “So why put a picture from Texas in 2018?” and addressed potential scaremongering.

“When you scapegoat refugees and target children you end up in situations where children are put in the most vulnerable position possible.”

Vaughan accuses the Ford government of using immigrant kids to scapegoat education problems.

Following his interview with Richards, numerous online personalities came to an agreement on Vaughan.

