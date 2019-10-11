Liberal MP avoids carbon tax by fuelling campaign vehicle in the U.S.

According to Toronto Sun reporter and columnist Brian Lilley, Liberal MP and candidate Rene Arsenault was caught filling up his campaign vehicle in the United States, where there’s no carbon tax.

In a photo shared on social media, a blue Nissan with Arsenault’s name and the Liberal party logo is seen being fueled by a blurred out figure at Bob’s Service Center in Madawaska, Maine.

This is the campaign vehicle for Liberal MP and candidate Rene Arseneault filling up at Bob’s Service Center in Madawaska, Maine. Know what doesn’t apply there? The price on carbon @JustinTrudeau wants us all to pay. Also the many federal and provincial taxes. #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/Me1MzsBy2n — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) October 11, 2019

While in government, the Liberals have implemented a nation-wide federal carbon tax which some have pointed to being the reason behind inflated gas prices.

Arsenault is the incumbent MP for Madawaska—Restigouche, New Brunswick. The province shares a large portion of its western border with the state of Maine, which is easily accessible by road.

A 2018 image off google maps appears to match the location claimed in the tweet showing a Shell gas station with similar buildings.