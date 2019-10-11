Liberal MP avoids carbon tax by fuelling campaign vehicle in the U.S.

According to Toronto Sun reporter and columnist Brian Lilley, Liberal MP and candidate Rene Arsenault was caught filling up his campaign vehicle in the United States, where there’s no carbon tax.
In a photo shared on social media, a blue Nissan with Arsenault’s name and the Liberal party logo is seen being fueled by a blurred out figure at Bob’s Service Center in Madawaska, Maine.
While in government, the Liberals have implemented a nation-wide federal carbon tax which some have pointed to being the reason behind inflated gas prices.
Arsenault is the incumbent MP for Madawaska—Restigouche, New Brunswick. The province shares a large portion of its western border with the state of Maine, which is easily accessible by road.
A 2018 image off google maps appears to match the location claimed in the tweet showing a Shell gas station with similar buildings.