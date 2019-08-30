Canadian News

Liberal Party revokes candidacy over vetted candidate’s past anti-semitic comments and beliefs

The Liberal party has revoked the candidacy of a Montreal-area candidate after shocking anti-Semitic comments resurfaced.
The Liberal party has revoked the candidacy of a Montreal-area candidate after shocking anti-Semitic comments resurfaced.
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The Liberal party has revoked the candidacy of a Montreal-area candidate, Hassan Guillet after shocking anti-Semitic comments resurfaced.

The comments were brought to light by Jewish advocacy group B’nai B’rith.

According to them, Guillet celebrated the release of Hamas supporter Raed Salah. Salah has made past anti-semitic comments such as suggesting that Jews were responsible for 9/11, and the blood libel that Jews use the blood of children to make “holy bread”.

In a now-deleted social media post, Guillet praised Salah as a  “jihad-fighter” and “frontier-fighter”.

Guillet’s own comments have also come under fire. In one interview with Radio Canada, Guillet suggested that Israel was an apartheid state and has accused Jared Kushner, who is a Jewish-American of having dual-loyalties, a common antisemitic trope.

B’nai B’rith and Conservative Party brass have called for the resignation of Liberal candidate for Montreal riding  Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel, Hassan Guillet.

“The antisemitic tropes of ‘Zionists controlling governments’ and of ‘dual loyalty’ are two of the more abhorrent expressions of paranoid anti-Jewish conspiracy theories,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief  Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada.

Montreal resident and Wellington, Quebec Conservative Senator Leo Housakos told The Post Millennial that he was “disgusted” by the allegations.

“I think its indicative how the Liberal Party and Justin Trudeau talk a good game but when it’s time to walk the talk, they certainly don’t do it,” said Housakos.

“The Jewish community should not tolerate antisemites and should not be tolerating public figures and people that are running for this Liberal government that have so overtly preached hatred and I find that totally unacceptable.”

“Here we have a case in point where the Liberal Party and Mr. Trudeau have not done the vetting that was required to make sure that people like that who preach hatred aren’t running for public office,” said Housakos.

Guillet was contacted by the Post Millennial and responded with a statement in French clarifying the remarks. The following comments have been translated into English.

“If these statements could be considered offensive to some of my fellow citizens of Jewish faith I apologize. My intention was not to offend anyone. The lack of sensitivity of these statements does not reflect my personality or my way of being,” said Guillet.

“Since then I have evolved. Everyone who knows me, personally or through my works, knows that I am against hate, racism, anti-Semitism and violence regardless of the identity of the perpetrators or victims.”

Furthermore, Guillet claims that his work is a testament towards his fight against hate and anti-Semitism pointing towards the documentary “Frères d’âme” as an example, in which he appeared alongside Archbishop Gérald Cyprien Lacroix and Rabbi Avi Finegold to discuss faith.

“Personally, as a Canadian citizen and as a future Member of Parliament of Canada, I adhere to Canadian values ​​and the values ​​of the Liberal Party of Canada of inclusiveness, tolerance, openness and respect,” said Guillet.

Earlier today the Liberal Party released a statement regarding the controversy announcing that they have revoked Mr. Guillet’s candidacy.

“Following a thorough internal review process that has been on-going for a few weeks, the Liberal Party of Canada has made the decision to revoke the candidacy of Mr. Guillet for the riding of Saint-Leonard Saint-Michel in this fall’s election,” read an official statement.

A recent Facebook post by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs has claimed that the party was first notified of Guillet’s comments as early as June.

According to Senator Housakos, however, the Liberal party needs to do more to address the candidate’s comments.

“I think number one, Prime Minister Trudeau should apologize to the Canadian people,” said Housakos. “To come out clean and say that this form of antisemitism would not be tolerated in this party and investigate and find out how somebody who is clearly anti-semitic and preached hatred was embraced and supported by the Liberal Party of Canada.”

Canadian News
Politics And Policy
Quebec
Anti-semitism
Justin Trudeau
Liberal
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected