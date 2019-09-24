Liberals roasted over Climate Hypocrisy

As people are calling PM Trudeau a “hypocrite” over his blackface fiasco, it seems that another side of his “hypocrisy” is being highlighted.

As the Climate March is scheduled to occur in Montreal on Friday, where climate icon Greta Thunberg is expected to be in attendance, many people are joining in the call for a better future.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May announced that she will be in attendance, and called on every other major federal party leader to do so too.

The time for empty platitudes and Status quo decision-making is over. @JustinTrudeau @AndrewScheer @theJagmeetSingh @yfblanchet will you walk with me in Friday's #ClimateStrike? We must move off fossil fuels! https://t.co/afYaYMITxx — Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) September 23, 2019

However, joining on to the message of climate change and singing in unison with Greta Thunberg was the Liberal Party of Canada.

The Liberal Party today announced its climate plan. The party has been hailed by some for introducing the Carbon Tax in Canada.

However, many high-profile users were quick to point out to a key policy decision that casts doubt over the Liberals’ dedication to environmentalism.

And that thing was, buying the TMX pipeline.

The NDP released an unusually short, but excessively bold statement on the Liberal climate plan announcement.

NDP’s statement sarcastically stated, “You. Bought. A. Pipeline.”

The Greens, too, jumped in on the action.

The Liberal party made their pages green today.



It takes more than a coat of paint and pretty words to be green.



Without concrete plans, your "climate action" is not climate action.



*believe promises at your own risk #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/DdJ7ZUFvwR — Green Party Canada (@CanadianGreens) September 24, 2019

The reaction from the Climate Strike Canada Twitter account was also fierce.

Cathy… stfu You 👏 bought 👏 a 👏 pipeline https://t.co/XBldWAzLCt — Climate Strike Canada (@canada_strike) September 23, 2019

Later on, Catherine McKenna blocked Climate Strike Canada on Twitter.

#Canada’s minister of environment tweets support for Greta and the movement, but doesn’t like our reply calling out her inaction, and then blocks our account? Wow. @CatherineMcKenna you should really be blocking pipelines not tweets from kids… #ClimateStrike #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/kjGKDhtfnl — Climate Strike Canada (@canada_strike) September 24, 2019

The Montreal climate march is expected to draw more than tens of thousands of strikers this Friday.