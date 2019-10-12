Manitoba hit with massive snowstorm

Alberta and Saskatchewan got a wintery start to the fall but compared to the multi-day snowstorm Manitoba has been experiencing the rest of the prairies have been having it easy.

The heavy and sticky snowfall that has been hammering Manitoba has become more than just a problem for shovelling and the daily commute – mass power outages have already affected 35,000 hydroelectric customers, and the Trans-Canada Highway has been shut down between Brandon and Headingley.

Several southern Manitoba school districts have also shut down due to unsafe road conditions.

The Weather Network has reported that some parts of Manitoba experienced 50cm-70cm of snow before the weekend started, later updated to 70cm over the weekend.

Heavy rains also pose new challenges to the already encumbered Red River Valley motorists.

The unusually cold weather hit Manitoba on Wednesday and has yet to let up on Manitoba’s southwest corner all the way across most of the Red River Valley.

With the snowmaking life difficult for Manitoba residents, many have taken to social media to share the unforgiving conditions.

Coffee on the deck is probably a no go in the morning, just a hunch.#mbstorm pic.twitter.com/R7YaKA6uMr — Mason (@MasonDrm) October 11, 2019

The Manitoba government and Manitoba Hydro have been distributing information online and on social media on how residences who have experienced power outages can stay safe when at home lacking heat.

Is your power affected by the #mbstorm? @manitobahydro has some great tips to help you stay warm and keep your food safe during an outage https://t.co/84XSIG1vy3. #mboutage — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) October 11, 2019

While this storm has been harsh, more snow is in the forecast across southern Manitoba giving only a short time to get the roads cleared and power back on.