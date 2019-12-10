Manitoba’s largest meth bust in history just happened

The RCMP has taken more than 22 kg of meth off Manitoba’s streets, after setting up an extended operation.

The force managed to pull off this feat after arresting two Winnipeg residents for trying to import 40 kg of cocaine into the province, in 2018.

That early arrest led the RCMP to launch Project DECLASS, a full-scale investigation into the network involving multiple organized crime groups operating out of Winnipeg.

In Aug 2018, 2 Wpg residents were arrested for trying to import 40kg of cocaine into MB. Working w @DEAHQ & @CanBorder, #rcmpmb launched PROJECT DECLASS, a full scale investigation into a drug trafficking network involving different organized crime groups, operating out of Wpg. pic.twitter.com/EmWm3N6O0x — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 10, 2019

According to the RCMP, that 16-month investigation has led to the seizure of 22 kg of meth alongside 43kg of cocaine.

PROJECT DECLASS is the largest amount of meth seized in an organized crime investigation in Manitoba history. 22 kg of meth (about 220,000 hits) + 43 kg of cocaine = an estimated street value of $6.5 million. 5 vehicles were also seized, incl a Harley & over $100,000 cash #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/vh8ib5QZ6I — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 10, 2019

As a part of Project DECLASS, the RCMP executed multiple search warrants on December 4th in Calgary, with the help of over 150 officers.

Early on Dec 4, 2019, as part of PROJECT DECLASS, over 150 RCMP officers gathered in Winnipeg & St. Laurent to execute search warrants at 8 different residences, while other #rcmpmb, @RCMPAlberta & @CalgaryPolice executed another search warrant & arrest in Calgary. pic.twitter.com/IcalX2jkLd — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 10, 2019

The warrants led to the arrest of 11 people, including Hells Angels members.

In total, PROJECT DECLASS led to the arrest of 11 people, including a full-patch Hells Angels member, charges incl: Trafficking of meth & cocaine, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, possession of proceeds of crime, & money laundering. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/h23CHEcW37 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 10, 2019

