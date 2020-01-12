Maple Leaf Foods CEO blames Trump for Iran shooting down plane

The official Twitter account of Maple Leaf Foods released a statement from its CEO condemning U.S. President Donald Trump for the Ukrainian passenger airline being shot down a week ago, which killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians.

“I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry, and time isn’t making me less angry. A MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a needless, irresponsible series of events in Iran…” said McCain in the first tweet of a Twitter thread issued Sunday evening that went viral, accumulating thousands of retweets and likes.

“…U.S. government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes. The world knows Iran is a dangerous state, but the world found a path to contain it; not perfect but by most accounts it was the right direction…

“..A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line.”

“…The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid. Michael McCain,” the Maple Leaf Foods CEO signed off.

Some in the media questioned why a corporate account would be making such a politically charged statement.

Toronto Sun Editor in Chief Adrienne Batra pointed out that McCain was head of Maple Leaf Foods in 2008 when the company was responsible for 22 people dying and many more falling seriously ill from listeriosis contamination.

McCain is just the latest prominent Canadian to blame Trump for Iran shooting down the passenger jet. Also on Sunday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh condemned Trump, failing to call out Iran for shooting the plane down. Late last week journalists were repeatedly suggesting Trump was to blame for the plane being shot down.