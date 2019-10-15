Marijuana edibles legal starting Thursday, access still complicated

Get ready stoners, edibles are coming to Canada. Legally this time.

Starting Thursday, Marijuana edibles will be legal nationwide, ending an almost year-long gap, where flowers were legally available, but edibles only came through the black market.

While edibles will be legal, many places in Canada, such as Calgary or Nova Scotia, will not see their legal distributor providing the product until December.

Once edibles are for sale nationwide, beverages are expected to follow, although they will not contain alcohol.